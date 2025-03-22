NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tereza Vanisova scored three goals to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 5-2 victory over the New York Sirens in the Professional Women's Hockey League on Saturday.

Vanisova's hat trick overshadowed a historic goal by New York's Abby Roque, who scored the first Michigan in PWHL history.

Roque had control of the puck behind the net and wrapped a high shot to the post behind Ottawa goalie Gwyneth Philips.

The shot, sometimes referred to as a high wrap was pulled off by Roque, who happens to be from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Ottawa's Brianne Jenner scored a power-play goal in the first period.

Vanisova produced her hat trick in a 10-minute span over the second and third periods. The 29-year-old Czech forward scored twice in the second to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.

Roque's shot two minutes into the third period drew the Sirens within a goal. But Vanisova completed her hat trick two minutes later and Emily Clark contributed a goal midway through the third period.

Philips had 34 saves for fifth-place Ottawa (9-1-4-10) and Corinne Schroeder stopped 26 for sixth-place New York (5-4-4-12).

The win kept Ottawa's slim playoff hopes alive, as they trailed Minnesota by two points for fourth place.

