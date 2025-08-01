Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has asked the Washington Commanders to trade him because of a contract dispute, according to multiple reports.

McLaurin has been holding in at training camp. The veteran reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue.

With McLaurin requesting a trade, a market on which team he will be signed with by Week 1 of the 2025 season has appeared on FanDuel.

Let's dive into those odds.

Washington Commanders -210

The most likely outcome according to FanDuel is McLaurin remaining with the Commanders through the start of the season.

While a trade request has been made, it's also important to note that McLaurin has expressed his desire to stay in Washington if the two sides can agree to terms on a new contract.

Several star players have requested trades from their teams due to contract issues over the past few years but ended up staying put — including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Cowboys star pass rusher also requested a trade from the Cowboys Friday amid contract negotiations.

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship game last season under first-year coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They added wideout Deebo Samuel in the off-season and are aiming to make a run at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

New England Patriots +470

The only other team priced at shorter than 5-1 odds is the New England Patriots at +470.

New England enters Year 2 of The Drake Maye Experience without a true No. 1 WR on the team despite the off-season addition of Stefon Diggs.

Adding McLaurin would bring elite talent to a pass-catching group in desperate need of it.

But does adding a 30-year-old wide receiver seeking a big payday fit New England's current window?

Buffalo Bills +3700

With the Buffalo Bills already over the cap, the idea of landing McLaurin seems like a pipedream.

Still, adding a dynamic playmaker paired with Josh Allen is something that should at least be talked about, regardless of how likely it is to happen.