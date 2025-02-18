OTTAWA - Skate Canada announced an elite class of 2025 to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday led by two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time men's world champion Patrick Chan.

Kaetlyn Osmond, a women's world champion in 2018, and two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were also among the inductees.

Virtue, of London, Ont., and Moir, of Ilderton, Ont., won ice dance gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. They also combined for eight Canadian titles and seven world championship medals (three gold, three silver, one bronze).

Chan, from Ottawa, was the men's world champion for three consecutive years from 2011-13. He also won silver in 2009 and 2010.

The 10-time Canadian champion took silver in the men's event at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Osmond, a three-time Canadian champion from Marystown, N.L., also won an Olympic bronze in women's competition in 2018 and added a world championship silver in 2017.

Duhamel, of Sudbury, Ont., and Radford, of Red Lake, Ont., combined to win seven national titles, two world titles and three Olympic medals spanning two Games.

Chan, Osmond, Duhamel, Radford, Virtue and Moir were all members of Canada's team that won gold in the team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lyndon Johnston of Hamiota, Man., a pairs silver medallist at the 1989 world championships in Paris, was also named to the class of 2025.

Longtime coaches Cynthia and Jan Ullmark and team doctor and chief medical officer Jane Moran were also named to the class.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.