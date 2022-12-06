The Texas Rangers and free-agent left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney are in a agreement on a contract, pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney in agreement with Rangers, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2022

The 31-year-old Heaney spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Oklahoma City native appeared in 16 games, 14 of them starts, in 2022 for the Dodgers. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.087 over 72.2 innings pitched.

Heading into this 10th big-league campaign, Heaney has a career 36-42 record with an ERA of 4.56 and 1.245 WHIP over 707.0 IP in 137 appearances with the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Dodgers.

Heaney played 2022 on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.