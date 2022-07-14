Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been named an All-Star, replacing Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers this offseason, after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2016.

In 84 games this year, Seager has hit .246 with 21 home runs and 48 runs batted in for his new club.

Springer, who was set to be one of four All-Stars for the Blue Jays, announced on Thursday that he would skip the All-Star game to rest his elbow.

In 79 games, the 32-year-old hit .250 with 17 HR and 40 RBI. He has appeared in centre field, right field and at designated hitter for Toronto this season.

This will be Seager's third All-Star game, and first since 2017 with the Dodgers.