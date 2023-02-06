Ian Kinsler is returning to the Texas Rangers.

The four-time All-Star was named a special assistant to general manager Chris Young on Monday.

Welcome back, Ian!



We've named Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler Special Assistant to the General Manager. pic.twitter.com/2nR9oHMe5H — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2023

Kinsler, 40, spent the first eight seasons of his 14-year big league career with the team, appearing in 1,066 games. He joins several other former Rangers with roles within the organization including Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Michael Young, Darren Oliver, Colby Lewis and Nick Hundley.

A second baseman, Kinsler retired after the 2019 season. Having appeared in 1,888 career games with the Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, Kinsler finished his career batting .269 with 257 home runs, 909 runs batted in and an OPS of .777.

A native of Tucson, Kinsler won two Gold Gloves in 2016 and 2018 and was a member of the Red Sox team that won the 2018 World Series.

Kinsler is set to manage Israel at next month's World Baseball Classic.