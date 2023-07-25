Former Carleton Ravens men's basketball head coach Dave Smart is joining Texas Tech as an assistant coach, it was announced Tuesday.

He will work under Grant McCasland for the Red Raiders.

We're a tougher team with Dave Smart!



Excited to officially announce Dave is a Red Raider. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/WTb2JbMt9q — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) July 25, 2023

Smart, 57, is one of the most successful Canadian university sports head coaches of all time, tallying 656 overall wins in charge at Carleton over 18 seasons. He won 11 Ontario University Athletics championships with the Ravens and eight national titles. Smart was also named U SPORTS Coach of the Year 10 times.

He has worked as the Carleton director of basketball operations for the past four seasons.

"Dave Smart is one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball," McCasland said in a news release. "We are thrilled to have him as part of our program. Coach Smart's ability to win speaks for itself but his understanding of how to help people grow is what separates him. We are thankful to have he and his family in Lubbock."