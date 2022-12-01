Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the first period of Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers and will not return, the team announced.

Demko was helped off the ice and left the game after a sequence near the end of the frame where the Panthers got their third goal of the period. Demko stopped two shots off the rush before doubling over on the third attempt favouring the upper side of his right leg.

Spencer Martin replaced the injured Demko, who allowed three goals on 16 shots prior to departing.

The 26-year-old Demko has a 3.81 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 14 games this season. This is his sixth season in Vancouver after being selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Following their showdown with the Panthers, the Canucks will be back in action Saturday at home against the Arizona Coyotes.