LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal, Thatcher Demko made 38 saves and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night.

Brock Boeser also scored in regulation for the Canucks, who have won six of seven. J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes each had two assists, and Demko saved a penalty shot by Adrian Kempe midway through the second period.

Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko converted in the shootout. Demko denied both Los Angeles attempts.

Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings, who earned one point and moved into a tie with Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

Los Angeles hasn't lost in regulation in its past nine games and is 12-2-3 since the All-Star break. But in the shootout, Gabe Vilardi fired over the net and Trevor Moore was stopped by Demko.

Pettersson buried a shot from the right circle seven seconds into Vancouver’s first power play of the night to tie it at 2 midway through the third period.

Grundstrom continued his excellent play on the fourth line to put the Kings up 2-1 late in the second when he used his skate to redirect Rasmus Kupari’s shot. The assist was the fifth point in eight games for Kupari since returning from a lower-body injury.

Edler, who holds the Canucks record for most points by a defenseman, factored in on both goals in the first. His stick struck Boeser’s shot and redirected it off the left post to put Vancouver up midway through the period, but Edler got his first goal against the Canucks with three minutes left to tie it at 1.

Korpisalo is 3-0-1 since being acquired from Columbus in a trade on Feb. 28. He has allowed eight goals in that span.

Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear returned after missing eight games because of a facial injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at Anaheim on Sunday night.

Kings: Host the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports