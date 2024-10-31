The best Halloween costumes from around the sports world

Happy Halloween!

Just because athletes have jam-packed schedules doesn't mean they don't find time to dress up and get into the spirit of Spooky Szn.

Here are some of the best costumes and Halloween moments from around the world of sports.

Leafs Halloween costumes

The Toronto Maple Leafs held their annual Halloween party recently, and a number of players got into the spooky spirit with some incredible costumes, including Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue dressing up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

Morgan Rielly Tessa Virtue

Auston Matthews dresses up as Darth Vader

Culkin goes as Burrow

Actor Macaulay Culkin dressed as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Halloween, and he even brought out the frosted tips.

Burrow seemed to enjoy the outfit, re-sharing Culkin's Instagram post and commenting "touché alleged doppleganger."

Goedert brings back The Hangover

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and his girlfriend went as Alan and the baby from The Hangover, the 2009 comedy starring Zach Galifianakis.

LaMelo spooked by clown

Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball is no fan of clowns apparently.

The team set up an animatronic clown in the team's facility and it seemed to shake up the 23-year-old, who ended up swatting its head off.

Blue Jackets president, GM dresses up

President and general manager Don Waddell wasn't afraid to get into the Halloween spirit, riding through the team's office dressed up as Green Lantern.

Rempe, Quick go the Elf route

Matt Rempe and Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers brought it this year, getting into character as elves from Will Ferrell's 2003 beloved Christmas hit.

Texans get creative ahead of TNF

The Houston Texans had some fun with graphics, putting their own spin on some of the most well-known Halloween movie posters.

The Texans take on the New York Jets Thursday night to kick off Week 9.

Watch and stream the game LIVE at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.