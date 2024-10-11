The Conglomeration in tag team action on AEW Rampage on TSN+

The Conglomeration takes on The Undisputed Kingdom, plus Kris Statlander and Lance Archer are in action. Watch AEW Rampage LIVE Friday at 10pm ET/7 pm PT on TSN+.

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven)

O’Reilly and Cassidy will be in tag action once again, this time taking on former ROH World Tag Team Champions Bennett and Taven, collectively known as The Undisputed Kingdom.

The two members of The Conglomeration have made a name for themselves in the tag division of late, picking up wins over The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari), The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith) over the past week.

Since forming their faction, Cassidy and O’Reilly have lost just once as a tag team, to Taven and Bennett back on the July 13 edition of Collision at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The last time these two teams clashed, Cassidy’s former “Best Friends” teammate Trent attacked him, costing The Conglomeration the bout. After the match, Cassidy hit Trent in the back of the head with a wrench, taking his former teammate out of action for an extended period of time.

–

Rocky Romero vs. “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith

The Conglomeration’s bitter feud with The Learning Tree continues on Rampage after their tag match last week ended with O’Reilly and Cassidy picking up the pinfall victory over Keith.

Romero, the newest member of The Conglomeration, helped his stable-mates pick up the victory last week by taking out an interfering Chris Jericho, allowing O’Reilly and Cassidy to hit the high-low on Keith for the win.

With Big Bill and Jericho waiting in the wings, expect fireworks in this one-on-one battle ahead of Jericho’s title opportunity against ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe at Wrestledream this weekend.

–

The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

The Beast Mortos looks to get back on track this week ahead of his anticipated 2-out-of-3 falls match against Hologram at Wrestledream on Saturday.

Just before he takes on the undefeated luchador, Mortos will battle The Butcher in singles action.

Mortos is 9-8 in singles action this year across all promotions, with his most recent All Elite Wrestling victory coming in a five-man tag match alongside the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) Roderick Strong, and Rush against FTR, Hook, and The Outrunners.

–

PLUS:

Kris Statlander is in action

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer is in action