Behind the scenes of Los Angeles' major sports stadiums

When we think about Los Angeles, California, our minds immediately jump to Hollywood. Movies. Actors and Erewhon available at every corner. While the offer of a smoothie will never be turned down, what also can’t be denied is a culture that stands out as centred around sport. Whether it's the history of the Olympics, barrier-breaking representation in baseball or an NBA franchise that was never one to cheap out on a little razzle dazzle, here is where we find the purest source of storytelling. It is also where we locate the city’s strong sense of community— a big ‘take that’ to debunk a stigma that it’s a dog eat dog city, where everyone looks out for themselves.

With the support of Discover LA and a tour that took us to the most iconic and exciting stadiums in North America, one quickly learns how much community remains the ultimate pillar of all operations in LA sports and entertainment.

CRYPTO.COM Arena, although new-ish in name is one of of the most iconic arenas in the world. From Jerry West to Earvin Magic Johnson to Kobe Bryant to LeBron James, NBA fans have been spoiled by product on the court but what’s impressive is a feeling of “oh this is special” that overcomes you once you walk into the building. This is a feeling that Senior Vice President of Arena Services Danielle Snyder says is curated intentionally for fans. To the credit of Danielle and her team they don’t just leave it to the draw of big names or historical context to do the selling of tickets for an event. This is constant work and innovation which include consistent updates and renovations. The most recent, a new jumbotron— you know, because Crypto will not be outdone by other stadiums in the area boasting about their wide screens. It is why when we look ahead to the Olympics in 2028 which will be hosted by LA, crypto.com puts up a very strong case to serve as a location where events will be hosted.

What is also very special about crypto.com is that, while parts of the building may be new, “the bones” in terms of energy and familiar faces remain. There are staff that have been around for decades creating a necessary feel of family and home for locals who don’t want to lose what excessive tourism, though welcome, may take.