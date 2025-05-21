Travelling to Green Bay for the NFL Draft

Green Bay, Wisconsin loves football and they sure do want you to know about it. Correction: Green Bay, Wisconsin loves Green Bay Packers football, and they sure will let you know about it. You understand that point the minute you fly into Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, hop off your plane, are handed a bag of cheese curds and immediately find yourself in the centre of a Packers tailgate party. True story. There is no other option but to smile, play down other allegiances, enjoy and just eat some cheese. That is the charm of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Uniquely them and incredibly proud of that fact. Also home to the 2025 NFL Draft, which some would call an odd departure from the usual path that the league follows for this an event like this. The NFL formula goes: Big event, big city. Vegas. Los Angeles — you get the point. Cities where you wouldn’t even blink if an extra half a million people were roaming for a few days. In Wisconsin, you notice the difference. The front-lawn parking lots on almost every single house surrounding Lambeau is a easy giveaway but also a sign that everyone was proudly willing to chip in in any capacity to see this thing through.

A draft class filled with young, fresh personality in athletes that stand on who they are and where they come from, thanks to our hosts in Travel Wisconsin, it was made clear why it was perfect that the 2025 NFL Draft took place in the home of #Packernation.

THE HISTORY OF THE PACKERS

An in-depth history of the Green Bay Packers can be found at Mulva Cultural Center:

GREEN BAY HOSTS THE NFL DRAFT

NFL DRAFT RED CARPET