Third-ranked Canada women to face world's best rugby sides in B.C. at WXV 1

Third-ranked Canada will open the WXV 1 women's rugby competition against No. 4 France on Sept. 29 as part of a triple-header at B.C. Place Stadium.

Top-ranked England takes on the seventh-ranked U.S. before the Canada-France matchup with No. 2 New Zealand facing No. 10 Ireland in the nightcap.

While B.C. Place is a popular stop in the HSBC SVNS circuit and has hosted men's test matches, the WXV will mark the first time international women's 15s play has taken place under the dome.

The WXV is a three-tiered annual competition with the top division drawing on the top three finishers in the Pacific Four Series (Canada. New Zealand and the U.S.) and Women's Six Nations Championship (England, France and Ireland).

The Canada women will take on Ireland on Oct. 5 at Willoughby Stadium at the Langley Events Centre in a doubleheader that also features a U.S.-France game. The next day, England faces New Zealand in Langley in a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup.

Action returns to B.C. Place on Oct. 11 with the U.S. facing Ireland. The next day, New Zealand plays France and Canada takes on defending champion England at B.C. Place.

The Canadian women finished runner-up to the Red Roses in last year's inaugural WXV 1. Canada defeated Wales 42-22 and France 29-20 and lost 45-12 to England.

While Canada was leapfrogged by New Zealand in the latest world rugby rankings, the Canadians upset the Black Ferns 22-19 in May in Christchurch to win the Pacific Four Series. That victory moved Kevin Rouet's team — at least temporarily — into second place in the rankings, its highest position since November 2016.

The Canadian women will be without star forward Sophie de Goede for the WXV 1. The talismanic captain tore her anterior cruciate ligament in June

All three WXV divisions run Sept. 27 to Oct. 12.

WXV 2 is slated for South Africa with a field consisting of No. 5 Australia, No. 6 Scotland, No. 8 Wales, No. 9 Italy, No. 11 Japan and No. 12 South Africa.

WXV 3 takes place in Dubai with No. 13 Spain, No. 14 Fiji, the 16th-ranked Netherlands, No. 17 Hong Kong, No. 18 Samoa, and No. 25 Madagascar.

Ireland has jumped from winning WXV 3 last year to the top tier thanks to its third-place finish in Six Nations play. Scotland went 3-0-0 in winning WXV 2 last year.

The WXV will flesh out the 2025 Women's World Cup field with the top six ranked non-qualified teams at the end of WXV qualifying for the tournament.

Host England automatically qualifies while Canada, France and New Zealand secured their berths by finishing in the top four at the last World Cup.

Ireland, South Africa, the U.S., Fiji, Japan and Brazil have also qualified.

WXV 1 SCHEDULE (All times ET)

Sept. 29

B.C. Place Stadium

England vs. U.S., 3:30 p.m.

Canada vs. France, 6:45 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Ireland, 10 p.m.

Oct. 5

Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre

France vs. U.S., 3:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Ireland, 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 6

Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre

England vs. New Zealand, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11

B.C. Place Stadium

Ireland vs., U.S., 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

B.C. Place Stadium

New Zealand vs. France, 6:45 p.m.

Canada vs. England, 10 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024