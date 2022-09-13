9m ago
Devils add veteran D Hickey on PTO
The New Jersey Devils signed veteran defenceman Thomas Hickey to a professional tryout contract on Monday. Hickey, 33, spent the past nine seasons in the New York Islanders organization.
TSN.ca Staff
Hickey, 33, spent the past nine seasons in the New York Islanders organization. He went without a point in two games with the Islanders last season, posting six goals and 18 points in 34 AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders and Ontario Reign.
The 33-year-old was limited to just five games during the 2020-21 season due to injury and appeared in only 14 AHL games in 2019-20.
Selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft, Hickey has 22 goals and 117 points in 456 career games, all with the Islanders.