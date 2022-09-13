Last Minute of Play: Key dates to keep an eye on in the NHL this season

The New Jersey Devils signed veteran defenceman Thomas Hickey to a professional tryout contract on Monday.

Hickey, 33, spent the past nine seasons in the New York Islanders organization. He went without a point in two games with the Islanders last season, posting six goals and 18 points in 34 AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders and Ontario Reign.

We have signed defenseman Thomas Hickey to a PTO.



Hickey will report to training camp on September 21.



📰: https://t.co/Jo4FKjv5dh pic.twitter.com/I70iaAjrIM — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 13, 2022

The 33-year-old was limited to just five games during the 2020-21 season due to injury and appeared in only 14 AHL games in 2019-20.

Selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft, Hickey has 22 goals and 117 points in 456 career games, all with the Islanders.