Three-goal period extends Canada's lead over Latvia at World Juniors

Taking a 2-0 lead into the second period, Canada kept their foot on the gas, scoring a trio more to lead Latvia 5-0 after 40.

Owen Allard continued the scoring streak for Canada 1:17 as he tipped home a shot by Matthew Wood into the second period with their second power-play goal to go up 3-0.

Macklin Celebrini picked up his third assist of the game on Carson Rehkopf's goal and netted his own to make it 5-0.

Mathis Rousseau has 13 saves for Canada while Linards Feldbergs has stopped 21 of the 25 shots thrown at him.