Three-time Olympic gold medalist Meghan Agosta has officially announced her retirement from international competition with Team Canada.

The 37-year-old skated in four Olympics for Canada, winning gold in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and silver in 2018. At the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, she won Most Valuable Player, Best Forward and Top Scorer.

She finishes her career sixth all-time in goals (85) and points (176) and seventh in assists (91) with Team Canada.

Agosta also suited up at the IIHF Women's World Championships eight times in her career, winning gold twice (2007, 2012) and six silver medals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017).

“As I announce my retirement from Hockey Canada, I reflect on a journey that began with a childhood dream of proudly wearing the Maple Leaf on the world stage. From the moment I first donned the jersey, to representing Canada at world championships and the Olympic Games, that dream became a reality,” Agosta said. “Looking back, as I embark on this new chapter and with a little girl of my own eager to follow in my footsteps, I am overwhelmed with pride. Every moment and memory has shaped the career I hold dear, and I owe immense gratitude to my family, teammates and coaches, whose unwavering support propelled me forward, their belief in me fuelling every stride, goal and victory.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, whose love and sacrifices have been my foundation. To my teammates, who became sisters on the ice, I thank you for the camaraderie, laughter and shared triumphs, and for the bonds we forged that transcend the game.To the coaches whose guidance and mentorship sculpted me into the player and person I am today, your impact will endure long beyond the rink. To the Canadian fans whose cheers echoed in arenas across the globe, thank you for the unwavering support and the passion that fuelled our fire every game. It has been an honour to represent Canada, wear the red and white with pride, and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

She played two seasons in the Canadian Women's Hockey League with the Montreal Stars, winning the Clarkson Cup in 2012 and won the Angela James Bowl as the league's leading scorer in back-to-back seasons. She was named CWHL Player of the Year in 2011-12.

In the NCAA, she played four seasons (2006-09, 2010-11) at Mercyhurst University, serving as captain for her final two seasons. She finished her college career with the most goals (157) and points (303) in NCAA history, and was an NCAA First Team All-American in all four seasons.