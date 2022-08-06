Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza left Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a dislocated right shoulder.

UPDATE: LHP Tim Mayza was removed from tonight’s game with a right shoulder dislocation. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2022

In the sixth inning, the 30-yer-old lefty attempted to field a bunt and make a play at the plate, but made contact with Twins shortstop Nick Gordon, who was running home, and fell to the ground in obvious pain. Mayza was helped off the field by trainers.

Gordon scored on the play to give the Twins a 5-2 lead at the time.

Mayza is in the midst of a second consecutive strong season with the Jays, posting a 5-0 record with a 2.41 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 27 strikeouts over 40 appearances and 33.2 innings pitched.

The American had Tommy John surgery late in the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 campaign recovering.