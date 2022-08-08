The Toronto Blue Jays received good news on the injury front on Monday as reliever Tim Mayza is expected to return this season from a right-shoulder dislocation, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. The team hopes to get the left-hander back by the end of the month.

Sounds like there's good news on the Tim Mayza front and #BlueJays hope to get the lefty back near the end of the month from his right shoulder dislocation.

It's not a season ender. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 8, 2022

Mayza, 30, was injured In the sixth inning of Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. He attempted to field a bunt and make a play at the plate, but made contact with Twins shortstop Nick Gordon. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, with Trent Thornton recalled to take his spot on the roster.

In 41 games this season for Toronto, Mayza is 5-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.

The Blue Jays (60-48) hold a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners for the first Wild Card spot in the American League.