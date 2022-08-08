2h ago
Blue Jays hope to get LHP Mayza back near end of August
The Toronto Blue Jays received good news on the injury front on Monday as reliever Tim Mayza is expected to return this season from a right-shoulder dislocation, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. The team hopes to get the left-hander back by the end of the month.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 3, Twins 7
Mayza, 30, was injured In the sixth inning of Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. He attempted to field a bunt and make a play at the plate, but made contact with Twins shortstop Nick Gordon. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, with Trent Thornton recalled to take his spot on the roster.
In 41 games this season for Toronto, Mayza is 5-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.
The Blue Jays (60-48) hold a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners for the first Wild Card spot in the American League.