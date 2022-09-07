'We're not very optimistic that things will change': Habs to place Price on off-season LTIR

The Ottawa Senators and forward Tim Stützle have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $66.8 million, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Wednesday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $8.35 million.

The 20-year-old winger was selected No. 3 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and has impressed in his two seasons in Ottawa. After a 29-point rookie season, Stützle tallied 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 79 games in 2020-21.

Stützle was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season.

This is the latest move in a busy off-season for the Sens, who acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks, signed forward Claude Giroux to a three-year contract and traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Senators finished last season 33-42-7 for 73 points, good for second last in the Atlantic Division.