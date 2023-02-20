Stutzle, MacKinnon, Larkin named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Detroit Red Wings counterpart Dylan Larkin have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Stutzle led the league with 10 points (four goals, six assists) and two game-winning goals in four appearances as the Senators posted a 3-0-1 record last week.

He factored on Ottawa's first six goals, including the overtime clincher and three assists in a 4-3 victory over Calgary on Feb. 13.

Stutzle closed the week with another big game by scoring twice, including the winner, and adding an assist in Sunday's 7-2 victory over St. Louis.

MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists) over four games as the Avalanche also posted a 3-0-1 mark.

Larkin recorded four goals and four assists in four contests to guide the Red Wings to a 3-1-0 week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.