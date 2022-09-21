Leafs' Liljegren (hernia) out six weeks; Engvall out until Oct. 3

Dubas on contract situation with Leafs: 'I won't let it be a distraction'

Injured defenceman Timothy Liljegren will be out a minimum of six weeks following sports hernia surgery, general manager Kyle Dubas announced Wednesday.

Timothy Liljegren will be out six weeks minimum following hernia surgery, per Kyle Dubas.



That will allow the #leafs to start the season with him on LTIR. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 21, 2022

The timeline will allow the club to begin the season with him on the long-term injured reserve list.

The 23-year-old scored five goals and added 18 assists over 61 games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, his first full season in the NHL. He also appeared in two playoff games. A native of Sweden, Liljegren signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs this off-season.

Dubas shared some other injury updates on Wednesday, revealing that forward Pierre Engvall is out with a foot/ankle injury. He will be re-evaluated on Oct. 3, with the Maple Leafs set to open the regular season on Oct. 12 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 26-year-old had 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games last season, adding three assists in seven playoff games.

Additionally, forward prospect Mikhail Abramov is currently dealing with a back injury and goaltender Joseph Woll is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Dubas on contract situation

When speaking to reporters Wednesday to kick off training camp, Dubas was asked about his expiring contract and says he has zero issue entering his final season without a new deal.

"This organization preaches accountability. In my position, I’m not different; I fully expect to be judged on the five-year term of my contract," he said.

Dubas said he was informed by team president Brendan Shanahan this past summer that no extension was coming at that point in time.

“I’ve fully acknowledged that we haven’t gotten it done at the end of the season. I would much rather be evaluated on the full term, anyway.”

Dubas says he was informed by Brendan Shanahan this summer that no extension was coming at this point in time. Which again, the Leafs GM insists he’s ok with given the fact they haven’t delivered yet in the playoffs. He’s comfortable being judged after this season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 21, 2022

When asked if that could be a distracting storyline throughout the season, Dubas said he believes it won't be.

"I know it won't be a distraction because I won't let it be a distraction."