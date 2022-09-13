Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles says there was nothing wrong with Leonard Fournette's block on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah White during the team's 19-3 victory on Sunday night.

Fournette levelled Parsons with a chip block as Tom Brady dropped back to find Julio Jones for a 48-yard gain. Bowles defended the play to reporters.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles on the hard chip block on Micah Parsons by Leonard Fournette that the Dallas LB took exception to. “As long as it’s legal, we’ll abide by the rules.” pic.twitter.com/qPR7dp24xK — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 12, 2022

“It was legal,” Bowles said. “If it wasn’t legal, they would have thrown a flag. It was a hard hit and it was legal. As long as it’s in the game and legal, we’ll abide by the rules.”

On Monday, Parsons took umbrage with the block.

Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 12, 2022

"You hit someone not looking, you straight p----!" Parsons tweeted. "Stop hyping this weak-ass s--- . It's football!"

Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Von Miller concurred with Parsons.

This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! https://t.co/alEmMzEehk — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 12, 2022

"This block must be taken out the game!" Miller tweeted. "This is the future and we are just letting the offence tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!"

For his part, Fournette laughed off criticism from Parsons.

Quote-tweeting the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Fournette simply accompanied it with a "Crying Jordan" picture.