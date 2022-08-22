Bowles on Brady: 'We expect him back this week'

Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to take part in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on Monday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. The 45-year-old has been away from the team since Aug. 1 for what had been described as 'personal things'.

Tom Brady is back in the building and is expected to practice today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2022

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had not yet decided whether or not Brady will play in the team's final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

"Not yet. We'll see how practice goes and we'll make those decisions at the end of the week," Bowles said.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion will return to a depleted offensive line, as the Buccaneers lost guard Aaron Stinnie to a torn ACL/MCL over the weekend, while Pro Bowl centre Ryan Jensen is slated to miss extended time with a knee injury.

Brady briefly retired following the 2021 season but changed his mind 40 days later, deciding to return for a 23rd NFL season.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady has thrown for 9,949 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He led the team to a victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 15-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns, both all-time NFL records, in his career with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.