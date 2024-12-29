Tom Willander scored twice and added an assist to lead Sweden to a 7-5 win over Switzerland on Sunday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship.

Zeb Forsfjall, Otto Stenberg, David Granberg, Victor Eklund and Axel Sandin-Pellikka had the other goals for the Swedes (3-0-0), who qualified for the quarterfinals with the victory at TD Place.

Kimo Gruber and Leo Braillard had two goals apiece for Switzerland (0-3-0). Andro Kaderli had the other goal.

Sweden led 6-1 after two periods before giving up four goals in the final stanza.

Both teams will get a day off before returning to the ice on Tuesday. Sweden will play Czechia while Switzerland will take on Kazakhstan.

Later Sunday, the United States was scheduled to play Finland, Czechia was to meet Slovakia and host Canada was to face Germany.

