The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that a trio of Calgary Stampeders in quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund were named top performers for their Week 21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 25-year-old Stevens rushed for 163 yards and recorded two touchdowns, including his first-career passing touchdown. A product of Penn State, Stevens has scored nine rushing touchdowns and recorded 297 yards on 56 carries in 18 games.

Mills, 25, tallied a career-high 125 yards for this third 100-yard game of the season. He averaged 8.9 yards a carry and scored one touchdown. In six games, the Waycross, Ga., native has rushed for 459 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 105 through the air.

Adeyemi-Berglund, 26, set a single-game high with three sacks. The Nova Scotia-born defensive lineman posted a career-best 20 total tackles and eight sacks in 18 games.