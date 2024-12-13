Toni Storm returns to take on Harley Cameron, International Champion Konosuke Takeshita is in tag team action, and Matt Cardona battles Bryan Keith. Watch AEW Rampage NOW with a subscription to TSN+.



Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm returned on Dynamite this past Wednesday, interrupting rival and current AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May after the latter defeated Mina Shirakawa in a title match.

“I don’t give a f— about Toni Storm,” said May, after Storm’s shocking return. “Every single woman I step in the ring with has hopes and dreams and then they wish they were never born.”

Storm has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since losing the title to May, her former friend, at the All-In pay-per-view in late August. Storm makes return to the ring tonight against Harley Cameron as she looks to climb the ladder in the AEW Women’s division.



Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis

International Champion Konosuke Takeshita is also in action tonight as he teams with Lance Archer to take on Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs has been a thorn in the side of the Don Callis Family for months and already holds a tag-team win over Takeshita, handing the Japanese superstar his only loss since winning the title at WrestleDream.

The International Champion is coming off an impressive win over Ricochet at Full Gear and looks to avenge his lone defeat as he once again squares off against Hobbs in tag-team action.



Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith (Chris Jericho on commentary)

Ahead of his Ring of Honor World Championship match against Chris Jericho, Matt Cardona will take on “The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith.

Cardona and Jericho are set to face off at The Hammerstein Ballroom on Dec. 20 with the ROH title on the line.

Can Cardona overcome the distraction of Jericho being ringside to add to his win total before the title match?

PLUS