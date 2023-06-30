Top 10 UFAs ahead of Free Agent Frenzy on TSN

How much of a Free Agent Frenzy will it be when the NHL's UFA spending window opens on Saturday at Noon et?

Several teams are already near the salary cap ceiling which hasn't increased dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. The cap goes up to $83.5 million for next season, a $1 million jump from last year and up from $79.5 million in 2018-19.

On top of that, this summer's crop of available players does not have as many high-profile names as previous years.

Dmitry Orlov is regarded as the free agent class’s top defenceman and leads TSN's list of top players, followed by forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Jason Zucker.

Veteran winger Alex Killorn, who put up career-best numbers with 27 goals, 37 assists and 64 points, will attract attention and the Tampa Bay Lightning are still hoping to re-sign him.

Also available is 34-year-old Patrick Kane, who will miss the start of the season after having hip resurfacing surgery.

Check out TSN's Top 10 list below.

