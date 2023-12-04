Top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft Cole Eiserman was left off of the United States' preliminary World Junior roster, USA Hockey announced on Monday.

The Newbury, Mass., native was ranked second in TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button's most recent draft list on Thursday and was projected to be a cornerstone for the United States at the World Juniors.

"The way I would describe Cole is he's not intimidated by the competition," Button said last week. "I think for a 17-year-old player going to play at the World Junior, you can't be in awe, you can't be intimidated. He's sure of his capabilities."

Eiserman, 17, is currently playing for the U.S. National Under-18 team where he leads his team with 25 goals and 41 points in 21 games this season.

He's also appeared in nine games for the U.S. National Development Program of the USHL, registering 10 goals and 14 points.



2025 top prospect Hagens makes preliminary roster

Standout 17-year-old forward James Hagens, a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, made the preliminary American roster.

Button has Hagens as the early favourite to be the first overall selection in 2025 and he is second behind Eiserman in scoring on the USNTDP.

"He's an elite driver of offence from the centre-ice position," Button said of Hagens on Nov. 16. "You're looking at a player who can create offence and deliver the puck. His vision, his puck skills, and he's an underrated scorer. A very, very good player who can be elusive. He's creative."

Hagens has 11 goals and 34 points in 20 games with the U.S. National Under-18 team and also has six goals and 15 points in nine games with the USNTDP of the USHL.



Gauthier, Smith and Hutson set to return

Highlighted players on the preliminary roster include Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier, San Jose Sharks prospect Will Smith, and Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson.

Gauthier, 19, was drafted fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 draft and has 12 goals and 19 points in 16 games with Boston College of the NCAA this season.

This is Gauthier's second appearance at the World Juniors after helping the team to a bronze-medal finish last year, scoring four goals and 10 points in seven games.

The 6-foot-2 forward also represented the United States at the 2023 World Hockey Championship in Sweden and Latvia, registering seven goals and nine points in 10 games for a fourth-place finish.

Smith, 18, was drafted fourth overall by the Sharks in last June's draft and has seven goals and 22 points in 16 games with Boston College this season.

The 6-foot forward has represented the United States in the Under-18 World Junior Championships the last two years winning a silver medal in 2022 and a gold medal in 2023. Smith registered nine goals and 20 points in last year's tournament named Best Forward and MVP of the 2023 Under-18 World Junior Championships.

Hutson, 19, will be appearing in his second World Junior tournament after recording a goal and four points in seven games last year.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman was drafted 62nd overall by the Canadiens in the 2022 draft and has eight goals and 20 points in 15 games with Boston University of the NCAA.

Hutson also represented the United States at the 2023 World Championship, recording two goals and six points in nine games.

United States Roster:

Goaltenders:

Trey Augustine (Red Wings)

Jacob Fowler (Canadiens)

Sam Hillebrandt (2024 NHL Draft)

Defencemen:

Zeev Buium (2024 NHL Draft)

Seamus Casey (Devils)

Ryan Chesley (Capitals)

Drew Forescue (Rangers)

Patrick Geary (2024 NHL Draft)

Lane Hutson (Canadiens)

Jake Livanavage (2024 NHL Draft)

Aram Minnetian (Stars)

Eric Pohlkamp (Sharks)

Sam Rinzel (Blackhawks)

Forwards:

Gavin Brindley (Blue Jackets)

Quinn Finley (Islanders)

Cutter Gauthier (Flyers)

James Hagens (2025 NHL Draft)

Gavin Hayes (Blackhawks)

Isaac Howard (Lightning )

Ryan Leonard (Capitals)

Rutger McGroarty (Jets)

Oliver Moore (Blackhawks)

Frank Nazar III (Blackhawks)

Danny Nelson (Islanders)

Gabe Perreault (Rangers)

Will Smith (Sharks)

Jimmy Snuggerud (Blues)

Carey Terrance (Ducks)

William Whitelaw (Blue Jackets)