The Crosby-McDavid TSN Top 50 Dynasty has reached 13 years.

Connor McDavid is No. 1 in the TSN pre-season player rankings for a sixth straight season after a seven-year reign by Sidney Crosby.

And it wasn’t close, even though Toronto centre Auston Matthews and Stanley Cup-winning Colorado defenceman Cale Makar had sensational 2021-22 seasons.

No. 2-ranked Matthews was the NHL’s uncontested premier regular season performer, winning the Rocket Richard Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Matthews received four times as many first-place votes in Hart voting as defending MVP McDavid.

No. 3-ranked Makar, meanwhile, won the Norris Trophy and was the unanimous choice for the Conn Smythe Trophy, becoming just the third defenceman in league history to win both honours in the same season. The other two? Eight-time Norris winner Bobby Orr and seven-time Norris winner Nicklas Lidstrom.

Still, McDavid received all 20 first-place votes, earning unanimous status as TSN’s projected No. 1 player for the 2022-23 season.

It is the second straight season McDavid has been the all-in choice for No. 1.

 

 

Class Of Their Own - 3 M's Dominate Voting

  1st 2nd 3rd
Connor McDavid 20 0 0
Auston Matthews 0 12 6
Cale Makar 0 6 10

Connor McDavid collected all 20 first-place votes becoming a unanimous choice as No. 1 in TSN annual polling for the second straight year. Matthews and Makar were definitive choices at No. 2 and 3, combining for 18 of 20 second-place votes and 16 of 20 third-place ballots.

To be clear, McDavid’s bona fides are impeccable. The Edmonton superstar won the regular season and playoff scoring titles – setting career highs in goals for each – becoming the first player to do since Evgeni Malkin in 2009.

As usual an extraordinary number of his goals and assists shouldn’t have been counted as much as hung in a museum to preserve for future generations to appreciate.

McDavid remains hockey’s most spectacular player, even in the face of a challenge from Makar, and is justifiably regarded as the most highly evolved player in hockey history.

He won the playoff scoring title with 33 points – among them 10 goals and 17 primary assists – despite Edmonton losing in the third round.

Oiler running mate and fellow centre Leon Draisaitl finished one point behind McDavid in the postseason scoring race – collecting an NHL-record 17 points in five second-round games versus Calgary – and finished No. 4 in the TSN poll.

The Great Nate, Nathan MacKinnon, is No. 5. The Colorado centre ranks third all-time in playoff points per game, standing in the shadows of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

The TSN Top 10 is filled out, in order, by a trio of Tampa Bay Lightning, No. 6 defenceman Victor Hedman, No. 7 goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and No. 8 right winger Nikita Kucherov, plus No. 9 Florida centre Aleksander Barkov and No. 10 Minnesota left winger Kirill Kaprizov.

 

Top 50 Players

 
Player Pos 2021-22 RK 2022-23 RK GP  G A PTS
1. Connor McDavid, Edm C 1 1 80 44 79 123
2. Auston Matthews, Tor C 3 2 73 60 46 106
3. Cale Makar, Col RD 12 3 77 28 58 86
4. Leon Draisaitl, Edm C 5 4 80 55 55 110
5. Nathan MacKinnon, Col C 2 5 65 32 56 88
6. Victor Hedman, TB LD 7 6 82 20 65 85
7. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB G 6 7 63 2.67 .916 5
8. Nikita Kucherov, TB RW 4 8 47 25 44 69
9. Aleksander Barkov, Fla C 10 9 67 39 49 88
10. Kirill Kaprizov, Min LW 26 10 81 47 61 108
11. Sidney Crosby, Pit C 9 11 69 31 53 84
12. Mitchell Marner, Tor RW 16 12 72 35 62 97
13. Roman Josi, Nsh LD 31 13 80 23 73 96
14. Jonathan Huberdeau, Cgy LW 18 14 80 30 85 115
15. Igor Shesterkin, NYR G   15 53 2.07 .935 6
16. Artemi Panarin, NYR LW 8 16 75 22 74 96
17. Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ LW   17 82 40 75 115
18. Adam Fox, NYR RD 23 18 78 11 63 74
19. Matthew Tkachuk, Fla LW/RW   19 82 42 62 104
20. Alex Ovechkin, Wsh LW 17 20 77 50 40 90
21. Mikko Rantanen, Col RW 19 21 65 32 56 88
22. Patrick Kane, Chi RW 14 22 78 26 66 92
23. Steven Stamkos, TB C   23 81 42 64 106
24. Brad Marchand, Bos LW 11 24 70 32 48 80
25. David Pastrnak, Bos RW 15 25 72 40 37 77
26. Brayden Point, TB C 13 26 66 28 30 58
27. Sebastian Aho, Car C 22 27 79 37 44 81
28. J.T. Miller, Van C   28 80 32 67 99
29. Kyle Connor, Wpg LW 34 29 79 47 46 93
30. Charlie McAvoy, Bos RD 39 30 78 10 46 56
31. Filip Forsberg, Nsh LW   31 69 42 42 84
32. Mika Zibanejad, NYR C 27 32 81 29 52 81
33. Patrice Bergeron, Bos C 25 33 73 25 40 65
34. Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G   34 63 2.22 .922 9
35. Jack Eichel, VGK C 35 35 34 14 11 21
36. Elias Lindholm, Cgy C   36 82 42 40 82
37. Nazem Kadri, Cgy C   37 71 28 59 87
38. Aaron Ekblad, Fla RD   38 61 15 42 57
39. Gabriel Landeskog, Col LW 44 39 51 30 29 59
40. Juuse Saros, Nsh G   40 67 2.64 .918 4
41. Jake Guentzel, Pit LW 45 41 76 40 44 84
42. Jaccob Slavin, Car LD   42 79 4 38 42
43. John Carlson, Wsh RD 41 43 78 17 54 71
44. Jason Robertson, Dal LW   44 74 41 38 79
45. Moritz Seider, Det RD   45 82 23 34 57
46. Quinn Hughes, Van LD 38 46 76 8 60 68
47. Alex DeBrincat, Ott LW   47 82 41 37 78
48. Chris Kreider, NYR LW   48 81 52 25 77
49. Jack Hughes, NJ C   49 49 26 30 56
50. Kris Letang, Pit RD   50 78 10 58 68
 

 