University of Michigan centre Adam Fantilli, who is projected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, is undecided if he will return for a second NCAA season or play in the NHL next season.

Fantilli won the Hobey Baker Award as the best men’s player in the NCAA as a freshman in 2022-23 after scoring 30 goals with 65 points.

"I think I'll make that decision when it comes and whatever the [NHL] team says and whatever my close circle around me says," Fantilli said on Wednesday, per NHL.com. "I'll take their advice and make a decision at the end of the day, but we haven't really gotten there yet.

"I feel like I really can't really go wrong. Michigan is an amazing place, and obviously, the NHL is where you want to be, it's where you grew up wanting to play your entire life. So, it's a big decision. There's pros to both sides."

On the international stage, it has been a banner year for Fantilli. He helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Truro with five points in seven games and then joined the Canadians for the men’s world championships in Finland and Latvia, winning gold again.

The Nobleton, Ont., product is the second Canadian after Jonathan Toews to win gold at the World Juniors and World Championships in the same year.

Fantilli is No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters and is in Buffalo for the NHL Combine but not participating in the fitness testing portion. He has had interviews with teams, including the Anaheim Ducks, who possess the second overall pick.