Connor Bedard has another award to add to his trophy case.

The top prospect in the upcoming NHL draft was named the inaugural winner of IIHF Male Player of the Year on Monday.

“This is such a huge honour,” Bedard said, per the IIHF. “I’m not sure how to compare it to others I’ve received, but it’s pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award.”

Connor Bedard caps off his incredible junior season with the title of IIHF Male Player of the Year!



From his record-breaking #WorldJuniors run, to earning all of the @CHLHockey's top awards, here's why he earned the top honour: https://t.co/LSSNOUQHBD@HockeyCanada pic.twitter.com/rSQJqL7uoD — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) June 19, 2023

Bedard led Canada to gold at the World Junior Championship in January, where he produced a tournament-best 23 points with nine goals and 14 assists.

The North Vancouver native also helped Canada capture gold at the World Junior Championship last August.

Bedard made history at the CHL Awards earlier this month by taking home trophies for player of the year, top prospect, and top scorer.

The 17-year-old centre tallied 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats in 2022-23.

Bedard is expected to be selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL draft on June 28.