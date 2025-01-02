Team Canada and Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer suffered a broken collarbone at the World Juniors and is expected to be out three months, according to Mike Morrale of NHL.com.

Schaefer, 17, sustained the injury during Canada's 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia during the preliminary round to repair the injury on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman exits the tournament after recording a goal and two points with a plus-2 rating in two games. Team Canada is set to take on Czechia on Thursday as they look to advance to the World Juniors semifinals.

Schaefer is a key component to the Otters defensive corps, recording seven goals and 22 points in 17 games this season.

The Stoney Creek, Ont., native starred at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November, registering a goal and two points and a plus-3 rating during Team CHL's two-game sweep of the U.S. National Development Program.

Schaefer is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles and was listed as No. 2 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's preseason rankings and ranked No. 4 on TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button's November list.

The Otters sit fourth in the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference with an 18-10-4 record.