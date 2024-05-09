Toronto aims for 2-0 series lead over Minnesota in PWHL playoffs on TSN

Everything went Toronto’s way in Game 1 of their PWHL semifinal series against Minnesota, they’ll be looking for more of the same as they host Game 2 at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday.

Watch the action LIVE at 7pm ET on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

PWHL leading scorer Natalie Spooner picked up where she left off in the regular season, scoring the opening goal and adding an assist as Toronto stormed to a 4-0 victory in the PWHL’s first-ever playoff game.

Spooner led the PWHL with 20 goals and 27 points during the 2023-24 campaign.

Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull found the net twice and Hannah Miller and Renata Fast both picked up two assists in the victory.

“I think the whole season we’ve been building and building waiting to get into playoffs and trying to find our game every week and get better so that when players arrived, we are ready to go,” Turnbull said after the Game 1 victory. “I think there’s still a few areas that we can keep improving on, but overall, we’re pretty happy with where we’re at, so we’re excited to get back on the ice for game two.”

Goaltender Kristen Campbell also starred for Toronto in the Game 1 win, turning away all 26 shots she faced to earn the first playoff shutout in PWHL history.

Minnesota’s top scorer Grace Zumwinkle had four shots on goal, tied for the most on the team with captain Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise, in the opening loss.

Zumwinkle finished the regular season with 11 goals and 19 points to lead Minnesota in both categories.

Goaltender Nicole Hensley gave up all four goals and made 16 saves for Minnesota.

Despite the loss, Minnesota head coach Ken Klee does not think his team played poorly.

“I thought, to be honest with you, we played a good game,” Klee said after the loss. “A couple of mental mistakes, individual mistakes, and they capitalized. If we look at the game as a whole, I think we got down and we were chasing and that’s the tough part.”

After Friday’s contest, the series will shift to Minnesota for Game 3 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 8pm ET and can also be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the PWHL playoffs and the chase for the Walter Cup.

Toronto split their road games in Minnesota this season, a 3-1 loss at Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 10 and a 4-3 OT victory at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Feb. 27.