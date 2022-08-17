Argos RB Harris done for season due to pec muscle surgery

Toronto Argonauts star running back Andrew Harris is done for the season due to a torn pec muscle that requires surgery, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @TorontoArgos have determined that @andrewharris33’s 2022 season is over. Team was hopeful he would be back in 4-6 weeks but torn pec muscle requires season-ending surgery. #CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 17, 2022

The Argos were hopeful the 35-year-old would able to return in 4-6 weeks, but that is no longer the case.

Harris left last Friday's 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with the injury.

Harris is in his first season with the Boatmen after having spent the previous five years with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In eight games this year, Harris rushed for 490 yards on 114 carries. He added another 180 yards receiving on 23 receptions.

The Argos (4-4) are next in action on Saturday when they host the Calgary Stampeders (5-3) at BMO Field.