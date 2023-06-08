The Toronto Sports Hall of Honour inducted the 2022 Grey Cup-winning Toronto Argonauts as Team of the Year alongside linebacker Henoc Muamba as Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday night,

The 2022 Argonauts finished first place in the 2022 regular season with a record of 11-7. The Double Blue defeated the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final to advance to the 109th Grey Cup.

A timely blocked field goal and play from rookie quarterback Chad Kelly helped the Argos capture their first Grey Cup since 2017.

“From the gridiron to pool, and everywhere in between, Toronto is home to a long and storied tradition of sports excellency. I am honoured to recognize the new inductees into the Toronto Sport Hall of Honour. They have charted the course for more people across the city to access the games they love and their efforts have made sports more meaningful and inclusive for all of us," said councillor Shelley Carroll.

Mississauga, Ont., native Henoc Muamba recorded three tackles and an interception in the Argos' 24-23 win over the Blue Bombers. He was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, just the second player ever to be named both.

The Argonauts open their 2023 season at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 18 when they unveil their championship banner.

Olympian Summer McIntosh (Female Athlete of the Year), Tatem Morrison and Jeffrey Campbell (Special Olympics Athletes of the Year), Claire Buchanan and Shayne Smith (Para-Athletes of the Year), and Ajay Sharma (Coach of the Year) were among other inductees.