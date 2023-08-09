Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly practised in full Wednesday as he battles an ankle injury sustained in last Friday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Kelly left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He was 4-of-6 with 94 yards passing and a touchdown before departing as the Argos went on to lose their first game of the season, dropping their record to 6-1.

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported last week that Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie expected Kelly to be ready for their matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks this Sunday.

Dinwiddie said post game that Kelly & Pickett should be ready next week with 9 days between games. But with the bye that follows they’ll be smart about it.

Added that Brinkman would be "out for awhile"

The 29-year-old is one of the leading candidates for Most Outstanding Player so far this season, completing 108 of his 154 passes for 1,624 yards and nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions across seven games. He also has five rushing touchdowns and 109 yards on the ground.

The Ole Miss product is in his second season in the CFL with the Argos after NFL stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.