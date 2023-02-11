The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed running back A.J. Ouellette, the team announced Saturday.

The Canadian Football League free agency window is set to open Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Ouellette, 27, played in 13 games for the Argos in 2022 and registered 98 rushes for 516 yards and two touchdowns along the way to earning an East All-Star nomination.

The Covington, Ohio, native scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half of the game as the Argos defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Ouellette has spent three seasons with the Argos since making his CFL debut in 2019 and has 144 rushes for 773 yards and two touchdowns in 22 regular-season games.