The Toronto Argonauts remain in touch with free agents McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Henoc Muamba as they weigh their football futures.

Both veterans played key roles in the Argonuats' Grey Cup championship last season.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said Bethel-Thompson is still making a decision as he juggles his football future with supporting his wife and family. Dinwiddie added there will be a deadline for the team's 2022 starting quarterback to make a decision.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported earlier that month that Bethel-Thompson had informed the team that he was planning to play football in 2023, but whether that was in the CFL or not remained to be decided.

Dinwiddie said Muamba’s legacy is “cemented” and noted the Canadian linebacker is deciding if this is the time for him to make a transition into his next career and other interests.

Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian as he won his first-ever Grey Cup last fall.

Bethel-Thompson had a career season in Double Blue in 2022. The San Francisco native threw for a career-high 4,731 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The fourth-year Boatman completed 19 passes for 299 and two touchdowns in the Argos' 34-27 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final.

Bethel-Thompson played sparingly in the 109th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a dislocated thumb would see rookie Chad Kelly assume the quarterbacking duties for the deciding third quarter in Regina.

Bethel-Thompson threw for 203 yards before his exit.

A two-time Grey Cup champion with the Argonauts (2017, 2022) Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 13,261 yards, 70 touchdowns and 49 interceptions in 79 career CFL games.