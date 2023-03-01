The Toronto Argonauts have signed American quarterback Bryan Scott, the team announced Wednesday.

Scott, 27, played three games for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 after being drafted third overall, completing 70.6% of his passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

Scott also played for the Generals of The Spring League in 2020, leading the team to a 4-0 record, a league MVP award and the league championship, while being named MVP of the title game after throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rolling Hills, Calif., native spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019 into 2020, played in The Spring League in 2018 where he was named MVP for the first time and was a member of the BC Lions in the off-season of 2017.