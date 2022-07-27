The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of American quarterback Khalil Tate on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old signed with the Edmonton Elks in January, but didn't appear in any games this season.

Tate played his college ball at the University of Arizona from 2016 to 2019, recording 6,318 passing yards and 57 touchdowns as well as 2,285 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over 40 games.

The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles signed the Inglewood, California native as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020, but was later released.

Argonauts quarterback Austin Simmons also announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The Argos have won two games in a row over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and lead the East Division with a 3-2 record on the season.