The Toronto Argonauts have announced the signing of American defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and Canadian fullback Mario Villamizar.

Costigan, 25, played 18 games last season with the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes, totalling 17 defensive tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. He played 11 games with the Elks in 2021, registering 24 defensive tackles and six sacks.

Villamizar, 27, has played 40 games with the BC Lions since being selected by the club in the sixth round (51st overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft. The St. Catharine's Ont., native played at Wilfrid Laurier University from 2014-18 and was a member of teh 2016 yates Cup winning team.