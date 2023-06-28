As the defending Grey Cup champion the Toronto Argonauts' start to the 2023 season isn't surprising. But how they've done it certainly is.

Toronto (2-0) hosts the B.C. Lions (3-0) at BMO Field on Monday night. The Argos enter the contest leading the CFL in rushing, averaging 152 yards per game.

Granted, it's early in the season and thus a very small sample size. But consider last year when Toronto finished last in CFL rushing (81.7 yards per game) and scored just nine touchdowns on the ground all year.

Toronto enters Monday night's contest having scored seven rushing TDs, with quarterback Chad Kelly and running back A.J. Ouellette having accounted for three apiece. Veteran Canadian Andrew Harris has the other.

Ouellette is the team's leading rusher with 144 yards on 31 carries (4.6-yard average) while Harris has run for 56 yards on 10 carries. Kelly is right behind with 52 yards on eight attempts (6.5-yard average).

In 2022, Toronto's McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the CFL in passing (4,731 yards) and anchored the league's second-ranked aerial game (279.3 yards per game). With Bethel-Thompson now playing in the United States Football League, Kelly is the Argos' starter but has thrown just one touchdown pass this season.

However, the Argos enter this week's action atop the CFL in offensive points (34.5 per game) and net offence (399 yards). And while Toronto is ranked last in completions (29), they're second in average gain per pass (10.9 yards).

B.C. will present Toronto with a very stiff test.

The Lions defence is ranked first overall in fewest offensive points allowed (7.0 per game) and was dominant in last week's 30-6 road win over Winnipeg. Actually, B.C. was very good in all three facets versus the Blue Bombers as Vernon Adams Jr. was a tidy 20-of-29 passing for 237 yards and two TDs, Canadian Sean Whyte hit all three field goals and converts he attempted while Stefan Flintoff averaged a stellar 48.4 yards on his eight punts, landing two inside the 20-yard line.

The Lions' defence is also allowing 211.7 offensive yards per game (tops in CFL) and has given up just one offensive TD (second only to Montreal, which has allowed none). And opponents are averaging just 76 yards rushing against the unit this season.

Last week, the Lions had seven sacks against Winnipeg, including three by Canadian Mathieu Betts. The Bombers also converted just six-of-21 attempts on second down (28.6 per cent).

Offensively, Adams has been very good. He has completed 73-of-100 passes for 861 yards (second only to Saskatchewan's Trevor Harris, who has 867) with five TDs (tied with Harris and Winnipeg's Zach Collaros for the league lead).

Adams has also run for 76 yards (5.4-yard average) and a touchdown.

An already potent Lions offence is expected to be bolstered by the return of veteran receivers Dominque Rhymes and Keon Hatcher. Toronto's defence is allowing just 19.5 offensive points and 60.5 yards rushing per game but opponents are also completing a league-high 77.6 per cent of their passes on the Argos.

What's more, two of B.C.'s wins this season have come on the road. And that follows an early trend as home teams are a dismal 4-8 thus far.

Pick: B.C.

Edmonton Elks versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, Tyrie Adams starts at quarterback for the banged-up Redblacks (0-2), who are coming off the bye and looking to snap a dismal 13-game home losing streak. Edmonton (0-3) is riding a CFL-record 19-game home losing streak after dropping a 43-31 decision Sunday night to Toronto. Jarret Doege is expected to start after completing nine-of-11 passes for 163 yards and two TDs with an interception versus Toronto in relief of Taylor Cornelius.

Pick: Edmonton.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Montreal Alouettes (Saturday night)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (2-0) are coming off a solid 38-12 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Cody Fajardo threw for 292 yards and two TDs, both to Austin Mack. Last year, the Als split their two-game series with Winnipeg (2-1). But they'll be catching the Bombers after their 30-6 home loss last week to B.C., the club's first IG Field defeat at the hands of a West Division team since 2018.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 10-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.