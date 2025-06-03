Toronto Argos betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Toronto Argonauts are +340 to win the Grey Cup.

The number comes with an implied probability of 22.73 per cent.

Toronto’s +340 odds make them the favourite on FanDuel to win the team’s 20th Grey Cup.

After finishing second in the East Division in 2024, the Argos have the shortest odds at +210 to win it in 2025.

Toronto has a win total of 10.5 on FanDuel, with the over set at -156.

KELLY MOP FRONT RUNNER

Entering the season, Argos quarterback Chad Kelly has the shortest odds to win Most Outstanding Player.

The 31-year-old threw for 10 touchdowns in nine games last season after missing the first nine games of the season for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy .

In 2023 he threw for 4,123 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns and was named MOP, becoming the first Argo since Chad Owns in 2012 to win the award.