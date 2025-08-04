Toronto Argos betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds
Here is a look at the Toronto Argos betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.
Toronto Argos game log
|Week
|Opponent
|ML Odds
|Result
|Spread
|1
|Montreal
|+240
|L
|L +6.5
|2
|Calgary
|-134
|L
|L -1.5
|3
|Saskatchewan
|+188
|L
|L +4.5
|4
|Ottawa
|+105
|W
|W +1.5
|5
|Hamilton
|+158
|L
|L +4.5
|7
|Montreal
|+330
|L
|W +9.5
|8
|Winnipeg
|+168
|W
|W +4.5
|9
|Winnipeg
|+122
|L
|L +2.5
Record: 2-6
Against the Spread Record: 3-5
Next Game: Week 10 vs. Ottawa Redblacks