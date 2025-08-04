Toronto Argos betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Toronto Argos betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Toronto Argos game log Week Opponent ML Odds Result Spread 1 Montreal +240 L L +6.5 2 Calgary -134 L L -1.5 3 Saskatchewan +188 L L +4.5 4 Ottawa +105 W W +1.5 5 Hamilton +158 L L +4.5 7 Montreal +330 L W +9.5 8 Winnipeg +168 W W +4.5 9 Winnipeg +122 L L +2.5

Record: 2-6

Against the Spread Record: 3-5

Next Game: Week 10 vs. Ottawa Redblacks