Toronto Argos betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Toronto Argos betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season. 

Toronto Argos game log

Week Opponent  ML Odds Result Spread
1 Montreal  +240 L L +6.5
2 Calgary -134 L L -1.5
3 Saskatchewan +188 L L +4.5
4 Ottawa +105 W W +1.5
5 Hamilton  +158 L L +4.5
7 Montreal +330 L W +9.5
8 Winnipeg +168 W W +4.5
9 Winnipeg +122 L L +2.5

 

 

Record: 2-6

Against the Spread Record: 3-5

Next Game: Week 10 vs. Ottawa Redblacks 

 

