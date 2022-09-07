TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Canadian international wing Cole Davis for the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

The 25-year-old Calgary native finished last season with Rugby ATL after a May trade from the Austin Gilgronis where he had spent most of the last two seasons.

The six-foot-two, 220-pounder has won seven caps for Canada since making his international debut against the U.S. in February 2018. Davis has also represented Canada on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, scoring three tries over eight matches in two tournaments in 2018-29.

Davis spent two years in Canberra, Australia, in the Brumbies system, playing for Super Rugby side’s under-20 team.

Mark Winokur, the Arrows COO and GM, calls Davis "a fast and powerful young winger … with huge upside."

Wednesday's announcement follows the recent re-signing of forwards Mike Sheppard and James O’Neill and back Mitch Richardson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022