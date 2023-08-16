Toronto Arrows forward Mitch Eadie has been selected to start for the famed Barbarians against Samoa in Brive, France, on Friday.

The match serves as a Rugby World Cup warm-up for the 12th-ranked Pacific Islanders, who will face No. 6 England, No. 7 Argentina, No. 14 Japan and No. 22 Chile in Pool D in France next month.

The 31-year-old Eadie joined the Arrows from his hometown Bristol Bears in England. The six-foot-three, 240-pound backrower made more than 150 appearances for Bristol across two stints between 2010 and 2022. He also spent three seasons with Northampton Saints between 2017 and 2020.

The Barbarians will be led by Bristol head coach Pat Lam.

The Barbarians lineup also includes South Africa's Jean-Luc du Preez and Herschel Jantjies, Australia's Henry Speight France's Virimi Vakatawaand Samoa's Tim Nanai Williams.

The Barbarians, an invitational side known for its free-flowing style of rugby, date back to 1890. Once invited, a player becomes a life member of the famous club.

Canada coach Kingsley Jones served as an assistant to Australia coach Eddie Jones when the Barbarians took on a World XV in May at Twickenham.

Kingsley Jones, a former Wales captain, played twice for the Barbarians in 2000.

Canadians to have played for the Barbarians men's and women's teams include sisters Kelly and Laura Russell, Karen Paquin and World Rugby Hall of Famers Al Charron and Gareth Rees as well as Tyler Ardron, Mark Wyatt, David Lougheed, Glen Ennis, Rod Snow, James Pritchard, Jason Marshall, Sean Duke and Kevin Tkachuk.

Ardron captained the Barbarians in 2019.

In the early 1960s, the Barbarians asked B.C.'s Douglas (Buzz) Moore to play against Canada while on tour in Britain. He declined, leading the Canadians to a 3-3 tie against the all-stars. The Barbarians made him an "honorary Barbarian.''

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023