Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a sixth inning single off Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish on Tuesday.

Guerrero Jr. holds the longest currently active hitting streak and the longest in the American League this season.

The streak began on July 15 against the Kansas City Royals.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 103 games this season for the Blue Jays and has a .289 average with 23 homers and 68 RBIs.