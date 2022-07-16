Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal is headed to next week's All-Star Game, the team announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is a replacement for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

Over 89 games this season, Espinal, who is playing in his third MLB season, is hitting .271 with six home run and 37 RBIs alongside an on-base percentage of .322 and a slugging percentage of .394.

The native of Santiago, Dominican Republic was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 Draft before his was traded to the Jays in June of 2018 with Steve Pearce going the other way.

Espinal joins first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., catcher Alejandro Kirk, centre fielder George Springer and pitcher Alek Manoah as members of the Jays who were named for the All-Star Game. Springer will stay home to rest his sore elbow.

The game goes Tuesday night from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.