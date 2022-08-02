The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed starter Mitch White and infielder Alex De Jesus from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Nick Frasso and LHP Moises Brito, the team announced on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Mitch White and INF Alex De Jesus from the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Nick Frasso and LHP Moises Brito. pic.twitter.com/WbYTd9MiAe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 2, 2022

White, 27, is 1-2 this season with a 3.70 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 15 appearances (10 starts) this season. He has struck out 47 batters over 56.0 innings pitched. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

In 38 career appearances (14 starts) with the Dodgers over parts of three seasons, White has posted a 3.58 ERA to go along with 98 strikeouts over 105.2 innings.

De Jesus, 20, was signed by the Dodgers prior to the 2019 minor-league season. In parts of three seasons between Rookie ball and High-A the native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic holds a .273 batting average with 26 home runs and eight stolen bases.

Frasso, 23, was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He has made 10 starts this season between Single-A Dunedin and Advanced-A Vancouver, posting a 0.74 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 36.2 innings.

Brito, 20, has made 12 appearances (two starts) with the Dominican Summer League Blue Jays this season, posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 29.0 innings.

The Blue Jays also announced that the team has traded reliever Jeremy Beasley to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded RHP Jeremy Beasley to the Pirates for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/2UTpQlNHtg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 2, 2022

Beasley, 26, has a 4.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP to go along with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings out of the bullpen this season. He was originally drafted in the 20th round of the 2017 Draft by the Dodgers and made his Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020. Beasley has a career 0-1 record with a 5.84 ERA over thee MLB seasons.